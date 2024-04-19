Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping will trial crew transfers and cargo deliveries in the port of Singapore using new electric vessels.

The Singapore-based shipowner has teamed up with Malaysia’s Yinson GreenTech under a letter of intent signed during Singapore Maritime Week.

Eastern Pacific chief executive Cyril Ducau said: “It is heartening to see like-minded partners in the industry adopt the ‘act now’ approach like us, taking action and exploring innovative solutions on all fronts.

“This collaboration … not only offers a greener transportation alternative, but it also builds on the industry’s collective commitment to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping.”

Yinson GreenTech said the collaboration, spearheaded by its marine electrification business, marinEV, marks a “significant step towards cleaner and more sustainable maritime operations in Singapore”.

“Recognising the critical role of crew transfers in maritime operations, marinEV and Eastern Pacific will collaborate on the first crew transfer conducted by an electric vessel in Singapore,” it added.

Article continues below the advert

“This trial will provide valuable data on the feasibility, efficiency and safety of electric vessels for crew transportation, paving the way for wider industry adoption.”

The partners will also enter into a further agreement under which they aim to integrate electric-powered vessels into last-mile delivery operations, reducing Scope 3 emissions.

Yinson GreenTech’s Hydromover and Eastern Pacific’s 7,000-ceu Lake Herman (built 2023) are leading the charge towards a net zero future for shipping. Photo: Yinson GreenTech

MarinEV managing director Jan-Viggo Johansen said: “At Yinson GreenTech, we believe that collaboration is key to unlocking a cleaner future for our oceans.

“Our partnership with Eastern Pacific Shipping on these groundbreaking electric vessel deployments in Singapore signifies a major leap forward.

“Together, we are not only making history but also paving the way for a future where clean and efficient transportation solutions become the norm.”

Yinson GreenTech launched Singapore’s first electric cargo vessel, Hydromover, last November, in what was described as a milestone in the decarbonisation of its maritime industry.

The Hydromover is said to generate zero emissions and can potentially reduce operational costs by up to 50% compared with conventional vessels due to improved energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs.

The vessel was designed, engineered and constructed in Singapore, and all the main suppliers were local companies.

Yinson GreenTech has said it intends to explore more potential partnerships and knowledge-sharing to enhance and upgrade the vessel.

From 2030, all new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore will have to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen.