ZeroNorth chief executive Soren Meyer wants concrete action on emissions reduction at the 81st meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee this week.

The Danish optimisation platform’s boss said there was much excitement in the industry when the IMO was able to agree to its first binding climate agreement in July 2023.

“Three decades to net zero was the target that we set for ourselves, and the revised strategy was called one of the biggest climate agreements of this decade,” he said.