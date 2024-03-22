Momentum is building behind IMO members’ efforts to agree on legally binding measures on global greenhouse gas (GHG) pricing, according to environmental lobby groups.

This week’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting has closed with a clear majority of developed and developing countries supporting going down this road.

Lobby groups and delegates noted a big increase in the number of countries backing the measure, chiefly thanks to Caribbean Island states, many of which spoke for the first time at the IMO, joining their Pacific Island counterparts.