PaxOcean Group (PXO) is to build its first fully electric tug and supply boat in the latest milestone in Singapore’s effort to accelerate coastal decarbonisation.

The order has the backing of the Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), an industry collaborative effort led by Singapore’s Kuok Maritime Group.

“These zero-emissions vessels are among the first and largest local electric harbour craft designed for operation in Singapore’s coastal waters,” CSA claimed.