Maersk Oil Trading has emerged as the largest supplier of biofuel bunkers in Singapore in 2023, latest figures show.

The company, which was not even in the top 10 suppliers in 2022, takes over the top spot from US oil major Chevron which slipped to second place, according to data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore.

Rounding out the top five biofuel suppliers are BP Singapore in third place, Vitol Bunkers and Minerva Bunkering in fourth and fifth place, respectively.