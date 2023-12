AP Moller Maersk continues to build out the green methanol bunkering infrastructure needed for its new generation of dual-fuel container ships under construction.

The Danish giant has teamed up with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) under a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this week.

The tie-up comes as Maersk begins taking delivery of a series of 16,000-teu green methanol-powered container vessels being built at Hyundai Heavy Industries.