Singapore’s maritime regulator has received 50 proposals to supply methanol bunkers in the city state following a request for expressions of interest (EOI) launched last year.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said over 60 regional and international companies made up of energy companies, fuel suppliers, traders, bunker operators, and storage companies, participated in the EOI.

It said this signaled a “clear business confidence in Singapore as a key offtake location for methanol by international shipping”.