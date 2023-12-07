Pacific International Lines (PIL) has teamed up with a second major terminal operator in a further bid to decarbonise the liner sector.

Singapore’s largest liner company said the tie-up with DP World, which handles around 10% of the world’s container trade, aims to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise.

In the near term, both parties said they will collaborate on trial shipments between Jebel Ali Port in Dubai and destinations within PIL’s network, with initiatives to reduce the shipments’ GHG footprint.