Shipping stakeholders are out in force at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, with some seeing more attention to the industry than ever before. But what do they want to see happen in the global climate discussions?

The Green Seas podcast talks to Jesper Kristensen, chief operating officer for marine at DP World and chief executive at Unifeeder, as well as Blue Sky Maritime Coalition David Cummins.

We also hear parts of a COP28 presentation by the International Council on Clean Transportation researcher Liudmila Osipova.

Listen in the player above or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pandora, Spotify or SoundCloud.

