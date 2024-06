Shipowners grappling with fuel uncertainty often complain that classification societies do not help them decide which alternative fuel to go for in the future.

This attitude, however, misunderstands classification societies’ basic role, argues Paillette Palaiologou, the head of Bureau Veritas’ biggest marine office in the world.

“Our primary role is to ensure safety, whatever the technology, and an understanding of risk,” she told TradeWinds in an interview on the sidelines of Posidonia.