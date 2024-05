Ecotoxicity damage running to €680m ($732m) has been caused by the use of scrubbers on ships, a study claims.

Researchers at Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology argue that exhaust gas cleaning systems and the discharge of their scrubbing water between 2014 and 2022 has polluted the sensitive Baltic Sea.

They claim that the discharges in the Baltic have contributed to an increase of certain pollutants by up to 8.5%