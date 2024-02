MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company was named as shipping’s “worst corporate dumper” in 2023 for sending 14 of its ships for demolition at beaching yards in Alang India.

The unflattering description comes from the NGO Shipbreaking Platform in its latest annual report, named Toxic Tide.

The environmental lobby group claims that the beaching method of recycling ships adopted by yards in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan is an unsustainable and unsafe method of breaking up ships.