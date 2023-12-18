Singapore has teamed up with six ports in Japan to expand its growing network of green and digital shipping corridors (GDSC).

The city state’s ministry of transport (MOT) and Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT) signed a memorandum of cooperation on Friday to establish the initiative.

The agreement, which marks the first GDSC established between Singapore and Japan, aims to develop standards and best practices supporting the decarbonisation, digitalisation and growth of the maritime industry.