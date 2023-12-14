The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is inviting parties interested in supplying methanol as a marine fuel in the city-state to submit their expressions of interest by the end of February.

The EOI exercise aims to gather proposals to achieve end-to-end methanol bunkering solutions in Singapore from 2025, the MPA said on Thursday.

“The goal is to ensure a resilient supply of methanol to meet the international bunkering needs in the Port of Singapore given the expected delivery of methanol-capable vessels in the coming years.”