Finland’s Ahti Climate has launched what it says is the world’s first vessel pool offering compliance with the FuelEU Maritime rules coming into force next January.

The Ahti Pool will allow owners of compliant low-emission ships to be compensated for their excess allowance, while owners of more polluting vessels can avoid heavy penalties.

Founded and run by chief executive Risto-Juhani Kariranta, Ahti is in talks with shipowners over its service, which draws on artificial intelligence to work out compliance implications.