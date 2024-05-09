Susana Germino, Swire Shipping and Swire Bulk’s chief sustainability and energy transition officer, is tasked with driving the decarbonisation journeys of both Singapore-based shipping companies.

But it is a project to regenerate coastal intertidal mangrove habitats in the South Pacific that gets her most excited during an interview ahead of TradeWinds’ Singapore Shipowners Forum, which takes place on Thursday.

Swire Shipping has joined as a partner Project Halophyte, a groundbreaking five-year mangrove research and rejuvenation programme that was launched in Fiji at the beginning of May.