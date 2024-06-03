UCL Energy Institute and UMAS, which have played a leading research role in shipping’s decarbonisation, are restructuring their relationship to chart independent courses.

UMAS will now operate as a brand of UMAS International, the firm run by managing director Simon Davies, and will focus on commercial technical consultancy.

The shipping team at UCL Energy Insititute, which is part of Unversity College London, will keep its focus on academic research, under the leadership of associate professor Tristan Smith.