A North Korean shipowner and a Russian bunkering company have been blacklisted for being part of an “illicit arms for oil” trade deal between the two countries.

The UK government said the 4,989-dwt Paek Yang San 1 (built 1995) transferred oil between Russia and North Korea in what it said was a blatant violation of United Nations sanctions.

The small tanker made multiple visits to a bunkering facility at Russia’s Vostochny port in Russia’s Far East, UK-based think tank the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) said in March.