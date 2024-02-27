The Saverys family’s mandatory offer for the rest of Belgian tanker owner Euronav has run into potential legal trouble in the US.

The clan’s CMB shipping company launched a mandatory bid for the remaining shares in the VLCC and suezmax specialist earlier in February following a deal to buy Frontline’s slice that lifted its ownership to 57%.

New York and Brussels-listed Euronav said on Tuesday it had been told that funds managed by FourWorld Capital Management had filed a complaint in the District Court for the Southern District of New York.