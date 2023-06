Karl Lodrup Kvalheim’s private Champion Tankers has posted its best ever earnings in strong 2022 markets.

The product tanker operating company’s parent Nesttun Invest shows in its accounts a net profit of $74.9m last year, up from $3.4m in 2021.

Revenue soared to $390m against $190m as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine transformed the sector’s trade patterns and tonne-miles.

The Bergen shipowner's book equity now stands at $121m.