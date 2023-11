Okeanis Eco Tankers has been taking advantage of an upturn in crude tanker rates with some eye-catching deals.

Chief executive Aristidis Alafouzos told an earnings call that four of the Greek company’s VLCCs have been fixed this week at much stronger levels.

He quoted long-haul voyages to Asia as being above $100,000 per day now, with a round trip in the west anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000 per day, after a weak start to the fourth quarter began picking up.