Alafouzos-family controlled Okeanis Eco Tankers is aiming to broaden its investor reach with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Greek owner of 14 modern VLCCs and suezmaxes told the Oslo Stock Exchange on Thursday that it had filed a registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the float.

The stock will trade under the ticker “ECO”, with the Oslo ticker remaining as OET.