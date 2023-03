Owners of MR tankers have continued to capitalise on high demand from buyers against a background of rising asset prices and strong rates.

The tanker sale-and-purchase market has been dominated by this clean tanker class, brokers say.

Cleaves S&P broker Einar Straume said: “There were more sales this week than we care to count.

“As usual, mostly elderly tonnage is being sold, where about 15 to 18-year-old ships generally fetch around or even into the low $20ms.”