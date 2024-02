Odfjell chief executive Harald Fotland is unfazed by Stolt-Nielsen’s growing stake in his company.

Fotland described Stolt-Nielsen’s acquisition of 3.2m Odfjell shares earlier this week as one company simply reorganising its holdings in the Oslo-listed, Bergen-based chemical tanker owner.

“I think we will have to look at this from a historical perspective,” Fotland said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.