Michael Tusiani didn’t coin the question. For that, he has to credit his former boss, shipowner Erling Naess, who hired him at the tender age of 22.

“Shipbrokers: Parasites or Catalysts?” was the title of a chapter in Naess’ autobiography.

The famed shipowner decided that the latter was true.

And it was no surprise that Tusiani heartily agreed as he became the first shipbroker to receive the Connecticut Maritime Association’s Commodore Award during a gala dinner at the Stamford Hilton on Thursday night.