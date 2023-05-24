Limassol-based Toro Corp has logged a huge increase in profit since its spin-off from Castor Maritime in March.

The Nasdaq-listed tanker company said net earnings in the first quarter were $22m, a 1,700% rise compared to $1.2m a year ago.

Revenue soared to $31.2m from $16.8m in 2022.

The result was largely driven by improved aframax/LR2 and handysize tanker markets.

The average daily time charter equivalent rate was $45,252, compared to an average of $11,838 earned during the same period last year.