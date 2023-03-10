Earnings for VLCCs are fast moving towards $100,000 per day, with one prominent shipping investor describing rates as being “on fire”.

An active Middle East Gulf and good demand in the Atlantic, against a tight tonnage list, is enabling shipowners to demand ever higher rates, according to Gersemi Asset Management founder and chief executive Joakim Hannisdahl.

Return of China driving VLCC cargoes upwards in 2023
“TD3C (Ras Tanura/Ningbo) is now $93,000 per day versus generic cash breakeven of around $39,000 per day, means green pastures for the Very Large Cash Cows,” he said in a social media post.