The reported sale of an elderly aframax tanker to a ship recycling facility in Pakistan this week highlights the scrapping challenge faced by owners with vessels accused of being part of the shadow fleet.

TradeWinds first reported the sale of the 106,000-dwt crude carrier Bradley (built 1999) in October 2023.

The vessel, which at the time of its sale was managed by Global Tech Marine Services of Dubai, was reported back then to have been sold on an as-is basis in Singapore for $500 per ldt, or $8.2m.