Abu Dhabi-listed Adnoc Logistics & Services is promising a hefty pay-out to its shareholders after reporting a $620m net profit for its 2023 financial year, approximately 138% higher than in the preceding year.

During 2023, Adnoc L&S’s first year as a publicly-listed entity, the company generated revenues of $2.75bn, marking a 41% increase over 2022, while EBITDA increased 93% year-on-year to $876 million.