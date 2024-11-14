Abu Dhabi-listed shipowner Adnoc Logistics and Services has posted a rise in third-quarter profit as it works to finalise its $1.5bn takeover of tanker owner and pools player Navig8.

The group said net earnings to 30 September were $175m, against $148m a year ago, with revenue rising to $928m from $702m.

“This strong financial performance is a result of the continuous execution of Adnoc L&S’ transformative growth strategy, focused on value-accretive investments in energy-related maritime logistics,” the company said.