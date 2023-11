Shipping investor ADS Maritime Holding is starting to see the benefit from a stake in two MR tankers owned by Peter Georgiopoulos and Leo Vrondissis’ United Overseas Group.

The Oslo-listed company bought a 10% interest in the vessels in October last year and is also acting as the disponent owner.

In its third-quarter report, ADS Maritime said it had received a $100,000 repayment of invested capital from UOG.