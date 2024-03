Geneva-based Advantage Tankers is the buyer of a VLCC sold at the end of last month for a very firm price above its original newbuilding cost.

Chief executive Tugrul Tokgoz confirmed to TradeWinds that Advantage has acquired the 300,000-dwt Eco Seas (built 2016).

Brokers had reported the vessel changing hands from Norway’s TRF Ship Management for $98.5m.