Geneva-based Advantage Tankers has inked an order for one suezmax tanker at DH Shipbuilding — formerly Daehan Shipbuilding — taking its newbuilding tally there to three.

The Nazli Williams-controlled company has exercised an option with the South Korean yard for a scrubber-fitted, LNG-ready 157,000-dwt vessel for delivery in September 2025.

Advantage Tankers lists the three suezmaxes on its website. It will be taking delivery of the earlier two inked in March during the second quarter of 2025.