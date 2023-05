Advantage Tankers, a Swiss-based owner of crude and product carriers, has disclosed the acquisition of a 12-year suezmax from Navigare Capital.

The fleet list on the company’s website has been recently updated to include the 156,600-dwt Advantage Sugar (built 2011).

Company managers confirm the ship is the former Navigare Tolero, which was previously controlled by Denmark’s Navigare Capital.

Price details have not been made available.