Spot rates for aframax crude tankers have rebounded on busy activity that has cleared the Atlantic of available vessels, bringing larger suezmax tankers into the rebound.

Global average aframax rates jumped to $43,800 per day on Wednesday, a 29% surge since Monday and a one-week gain of 42.9%, according to data from Howe Robinson Partners, a London shipbroking house.

Firming rates for cargoes from the US Gulf Coast and the Mediterranean posted rapid gains over the week, fuelling strong sentiment as earnings rose to a par with suezmaxes.