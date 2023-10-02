Two aframax tankers controlled by low-key tanker managers based in Dubai were reported as sold for recycling over the past week.

The pair were among five ships sold over the past week to cash buyers, or in the case of an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co container ship, directly to a Hong Kong Convention-certified recycling facility at Alang.

The 106,000-dwt crude carrier Bradley (built 1999), a vessel managed by Global Tech Marine Services of Dubai, was reported to have been sold on an as-is basis in Singapore for $500 per ldt, or $8.2m.