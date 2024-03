Secondhand deals are still being sealed for older VLCCs, but tanker owners have had to adjust to a new lower pricing reality, broker reports suggest.

Two 2004-built tankers have changed hands for considerably less than what would have been achievable a year ago, as increasing sanctions and price cap pressure limit demand for veteran vessels among buyers.

The 300,000-dwt, scrubber-fitted Achelous (built 2004) is said to have gone for $30m to unknown interests.