The son of Nordic American Tankers founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson has snapped up more shares in the US-listed tanker owner.

Alexander Hansson, who is a non-executive vice chairman at the company, bought 75,000 shares at $4.03 per share for a total sum of $302,325, NAT said in a statement.

He now owns 2,575,000 shares in NAT.

Additionally, the New York-listed suezmax company, run by his father, Herbjorn, said on 5 March that the director had purchased 250,000 shares at $4.25 each for a total outlay of $1.06m.

In November, Alexander acquired another 100,000 shares at $3.93 each.

Before that, Herbjorn added 50,000 shares at $4.08 each to bring his ownership to 4.25m shares.

On Tuesday, NAT opened at just over $4.02 a share.

NAT revealed on Monday a big payday for one of its suezmaxes taking the long route around South Africa to avoid the Red Sea.

Among them was the 157,600-dwt Nordic Space (built 2017), booked by an unnamed oil major for a voyage from Europe to Singapore.

The ship was routed around the Cape of Good Hope rather than going through the Red Sea, due to Houthi attacks on shipping.

The time charter equivalent rate was $70,000 per day over 51 days, or $3.57m.