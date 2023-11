New chief executive Alexander Saverys has revealed how the future might look for Euronav after sealing John Fredriksen and Frontline’s exit.

Saverys, who is also CEO of private Saverys family-controlled shipowner Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB), will run the Brussels and New York-listed Belgium tanker owner with his siblings.

The family has emerged with a 49% stake in Euronav after buying Fredriksen out, while the Norwegian tycoon’s Frontline paid $2.35bn