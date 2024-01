Alexander Saverys, chief executive of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) and Euronav, doubled down on his shipowning family’s green mission in an speech to shareholders on Friday.

Euronav is addressing investors today as it looks to reinvent itself after resolving an 18-month takeover tussle with John Fredriksen this autumn in which 24 ships went to Frontline in the largest big-tanker sale and purchase deal ever.