Norway-based shipowner Altera Infrastructure has been fined NOK 8m ($747,000) for illegally exporting two vessels for scrapping in India.

The decision by Okokrim, Norway’s National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic & Environmental Crime, comes four years after a raid on the company’s office.

At that point, it was known that the probe involved the 124,200-dwt shuttle tanker Navion Britannia (built 1998) — then flagged in Panama — which was sent for demolition at RL Kalthia Ship Breaking in Alang in 2018, when Altera was known as Teekay Offshore.