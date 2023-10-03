UK-based Altera Infrastructure has scooped deals for Eni’s Baleine field off Ivory Coast that will see a shuttle tanker converted for storage.

The move is part of the company’s plan to redploy its 45,100-dwt Voyageur Spirit (built 2008), a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO), will be redeployed for phase two of the project over a 15-year term.

Altera will convert the 151,000-dwt suezmax shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia (built 2004), controlled by subsidiary Altera Shuttle Tankers, into a floating storage and offloading unit (FSO) for a charter of the same length.