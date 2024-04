Major Greek tanker owner Minerva Marine is about to sell one of the oldest of its 57 tankers in the water, three months after ordering newbuildings.

According to market sources and brokers in Athens, the Andreas Martinos-led company has agreed to offload the 103,100-dwt aframax Minerva Helen (built 2004) for about $30.4m.

The buyers are said to be Chinese, in a deal that has not yet been completed.