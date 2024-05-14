Andrian (Andy) Dacy heads up one of the shipping industry’s largest and most diversified fleets, with more than 140 vessels across nine sectors, including container ships, tankers, bulkers, LPG and LNG vessels.

But the managing director and head of Global Transportation Group, part of JP Morgan Asset Management’s alternative investments division, is not your typical shipping banker.

He describes himself as working with the operational intensity of a shipowner rather than from a financier’s perspective.