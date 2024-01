At least two key Greek shipowners are prowling the market for VLCC newbuilding berths with one named as having secured berths for two ships in China.

Maria Angelicoussis and George Procopiou are seeking investments as some of shipping’s biggest names are racing to secure VLCC newbuildings.

Newbuilding sources said Angelicoussis-led Maran Tankers had signed a letter of intent for two vessels at China’s Dalian Industry Shipbuilding Co, known as DSIC.