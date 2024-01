Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Tankers is making a foray into the shuttle tanker sector with a three-ship newbuilding project worth $390m at a South Korean shipyard after scooping charter business for the vessels following a tender floated by Brazilian energy company Petrobras.

Newbuilding sources said the Greek owner has made a provisional newbuilding contract with DH Shipbuilding for three 158,000-dwt deep positioning 2 (DP2) shuttle tankers.