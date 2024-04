A Greek tanker has been stuck off Nigeria for a month due to payment issues involving the country’s huge new Dangote refinery.

Shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed the 300,000-dwt Maran Mira (built 2020) has been off the coast since 28 March with a crude cargo shipped by Chinese state energy company PetroChina.

The vessel left the US with the oil on 5 March.