Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) said it has taken advantage of “yet another” bargain purchase option to add to its owned fleet.

The Milan-listed company said it is paying $21.6m for the bareboat chartered 50,000-dwt MR tanker High Trader (built 2015).

The Hyundai Mipo Dockyard-built vessel was sold to Toyo Kaiun of Japan in 2018, with a 10-year charter back to DIS.

The ship cost $30m as a newbuilding and VesselsValue assesses the tanker as worth $37.3m