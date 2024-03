Turkey’s Armona Denizcilik has sold one of its long-serving product tankers into Spain.

The Istanbul company, part of Lorenz Weinstabl’s Atlantis Tankers Group, said the departure of the 6,400-dwt Atlantis Andaman (built 2009) is the end of an era.

Director Marlon Weinstabl confirmed to TradeWinds the buyer is Distribuidora Maritima Petrogas, which will use the ship for its services in the Canary Islands.