Three middle-aged VLCCs put up for sale late last week attracted bids below the level achieved by similar vessels earlier this year.

Prospective buyers offered about $62m each for Asyad Shipping’s scrubber-fitted 316,400-dwt sister ships Fida and Sifa (both built 2011), as well as the 300,000-dwt Saham (built 2010), Athens brokers said.